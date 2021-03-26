Mayo Clinic, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborate to benefit patients

By Suzanne Ferguson

Mayo Clinic and Thermo Fisher Scientific have joined forces to bring innovative solutions to patients by accelerating clinical validation, and commercialization of selected next-generation sequencing (NGS), mass spectrometry and immunology diagnostic tools. The Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory in One Discovery Square, which is part of the Destination Medical Center initiative, will be the home for this collaboration.

"By pairing cutting-edge, innovative technologies with world-class clinical and diagnostic testing knowledge, this collaboration will ensure that the promising innovations are both clinically relevant and accessible globally," says chair of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D.

The Mayo Clinic and Thermo Fisher teams are working closely to identify candidate solutions for clinical validation and global commercialization as part of the collaboration.

"We are excited to join forces with Mayo Clinic to accelerate access to precise and affordable diagnostics for patients across the globe," said senior vice president and president, Specialty Diagnostics at Thermo Fisher Gianluca Pettiti. "The collaborative effort will leverage NGS, mass spectrometry and immunology technologies to advance hematology, oncology, allergy and autoimmunity diagnostics."

Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and Thermo Fisher are evaluating diagnostic solutions for multiple applications, including myeloid leukemia and therapeutic drug monitoring panels to deliver access to more precise and personalized insights for patient care.

For more information, visit the Mayo Clinic News Network.