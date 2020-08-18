Metcase 19-in. enclosures can now be specified in sizes up to 16U

Metcase Technomet 19-in. desktop mini-racks are now available in custom heights and depths to suit the customer’s rack-mounted equipment.

These advanced mini-racks are designed for mounting standard 19-in. subracks, chassis and front panels. Applications include test and measurement, networking, communications, sound and studio systems, laboratory instruments, industrial computers and control systems.

Elegant Technomet 19-in. is normally available in four standard sizes: 3U, 4U, 5U and 6U. But Metcase can now manufacture the mini-racks in custom heights and depths (based on the standard 21.22-in. width).

Recent orders have included Technomet 19-in. in a height of 16U. Metcase added additional aluminum strengthening brackets due to the significant extra height of these units. The rack-mounting brackets were manufactured from steel rather than the standard aluminum to enhance the rigidity further. It is a testament to the versatility of the design that a unit over 2.5 times the height of the largest standard size could be easily produced.

The basic design of the Technomet 19-in. enclosures consists of two diecast aluminum front and rear bezels, the case body with internal chassis and a removable rear panel. Four snap-on cover trims create a flush-fitting cohesive design with no visible fixing screws.

The front and rear bezels include standard 19-in. panel mounts with caged nut apertures for fixing the equipment (from either side).

Ventilation slots in the rear and base panels aid cooling. Inside there are two subrack/chassis support rails; more can be added for larger versions. All panels have M4 threaded pillars for earthing. Recessed ABS side handles aid portability. Molded ABS non-slip feet are supplied as standard.

Technomet 19-in. is available in anthracite (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. Custom colors are also available. Prices start at $271.

Accessories include vented or unvented front panels and 19-in. mounting kits.

Metcase can supply Technomet 19-in. enclosures fully customized. Services include: custom front panels; CNC punching, folding, milling, drilling and tapping; fixings and inserts; painting and finishing; digital printing of legends and logos.