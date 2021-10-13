MIT Professional Education offers new professional certificate Program

MIT Professional Education is announcing a new professional certificate program in Strategic Technology Roadmapping and Innovation. With an emphasis on strategic technological leadership, the unique learning experience will provide professionals with the key tools and expertise necessary to successfully implement and manage emerging technologies within their 21st-century organizations.

“Effective technology implementation requires careful planning, evaluation and management to ensure that you incorporate the sustaining and disruptive technologies that will benefit your organization the most, keeping in mind your workforce, products or services and goals,” said course instructor Olivier de Weck, professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Engineering Systems at MIT. “By applying data analysis and theory, elaborating technology roadmaps and examining reskilling and upskilling solutions, business and technical leaders can enhance the decision-making process for new R&D investments and ensure that every aspect of the enterprise is optimized in the process of implementing new technology.”

The Professional Certificate Program in Strategic Technology Roadmapping and Innovation is a comprehensive, results-driven program that incorporates a wide range of expertise and practical skills that can be put to immediate use. It is offered in both English and Spanish with the opportunity to participate in live sessions and virtual group activities. During the learning journey, MIT faculty will guide participants through in-depth courses – with expert facilitators on hand to answer any questions and respond to comments.

Also new to the MIT Professional Education 2021 fall program:

Designing High Impact Solutions with MITdesignX: Framing – Learn how to frame and tackle complex problems while improving decision-making and project management capabilities.

November 30, 2021 – February 8, 2022

Systematic Innovation: Scaling Up from a Hunch – Turn challenges into opportunities with a systematic process that diverges from the flawed hindsight-heavy approach and establishes innovation as an integral function in your organization.

November 30, 2021 – February 8, 2022

“MIT Professional Education’s online programs tackle a broad array of technologies that are at the heart of digital transformation, enabling dedicated professionals to meet new challenges in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and effectively lead change within their organizations,” said Clara Piloto, director of Global Programs at MIT Professional Education.

Enrollment is now open for MIT Professional Education’s Professional Certificate Program in Strategic Technology Roadmapping and the new fall digital courses. For more information or to sign up, visit: professional.mit.edu/course-catalog.

* Working teams or groups of at least ten people are eligible for special rates. Customized corporate programs are also available.