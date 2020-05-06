Neutec aids in the fight against COVID19 with automated tube fillers

As more and more laboratories are coming online to combat COVID19, Neutec Group has been able to support the effort by providing laboratory automation enabling the necessary large-scale output required for testing. Neutec Group’s tube and bottle fillers have been in incredibly high demand as they allow for versatility and much needed scaling at this time of urgency and opportunity.

"We at Neutec are pleased to be able to help in the fight against COVID19," states Ronen Neutra, President of Neutec Group. "Having multiple laboratories across the country all working hard to bring new testing to the market is the right formula for us to eradicate this virus, and I am proud of the great throughput our laboratory automation provides at this important time… "

"The XY Tube and Bottle Filler XY TF-3000/10 manufactured by Biotool Swiss has been in very high demand. It is the only instrument on the market that has an open system, with flexibility for most racks. It can fill up to 1000 test tubes per hour with extremely high precision. We currently have clients using our instruments to fill up to 50,000 tubes per day".

