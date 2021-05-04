New corrosion resistant analog hot plates and stirrers

A new line of corrosion resistant multi-position stirring analog hot plates and stirrers, from Torrey Pines Scientific, feature 5 or 9 stirring positions making them suitable for acid digestions and working with most any corrosive solutions.

The large 12 in. (305 mm) square ceramic heater tops have a temperature range to 450° C. A purge port on the rear on the units is provided for purging with a positive pressure of any inert gas. Most chassis openings have been closed. This keeps corrosive vapors from getting inside the units and protects the electronics and stirrer motors.

The 5-position stirring units can stir 5-800 ml beakers, and the 9-position units can stir 9-500 ml beakers of corrosive aqueous solutions from 100 to 1500 rpm. Each stirring position is individually controlled.

The units measure 19 in. (432 mm) deep x 12.5 in. (318 mm) wide x 5.25 in. (134 mm) tall. They can support more than 50 lb (22.6kg) on the plate surface. All controls are mounted well in forward of the heater surface to protect against accidental burns, and the units are designed to keep spills out of the chassis.

The units are available in 115 Vac/60Hz, 220Vac/60Hz, and 230Vac/50Hz. They have a main AC on/off switch and are fused for safety. They are supplied with user’s manual and detachable line cord for the country of use. All units are UL, CSA and CE or equivalent rated.

