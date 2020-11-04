New literature from Shimadzu details hemp testing and analysis for industrial applications

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments has released new literature that features detailed information on analysis of hemp for industrial applications. Analytical and Testing Instruments for Hemp & Hemp-Based Product: Complete Solutions for the Industrial Hemp Market: Flower, Stalk, Seed, Leaves & Root presents several important industrial hemp applications of the potential 50,000 different uses of the plant’s components.
While the hemp flower has gained considerable attention in recent years for its medicinal benefits, the whole hemp plant contains properties for use in a wide range of industries. Analyzing and testing the various parts of the hemp plant require a wide range of instruments. Shimadzu is the only worldwide company able to provide analytical instruments, physical testing machines and X-ray equipment for complete profiling of the hemp plant from development to the final product.
Applications detailed in the piece include:
- Flower QA/QC testing
- Stalk testing for textiles, geotextiles and construction, natural fiber composites, paper products and energy
- Seed testing for energy and foods; leaves for food and compost; and roots for nutrients and contaminants
Instruments and techniques described include:
- High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)
- Ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC)
- Physical (tensile) testing
- Ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectroscopy
- Infrared spectroscopy
- X-ray diffraction
- Thermal analysis
- Industrial X-ray computed tomography
- Particle size
- Balances
- Gas chromatography (GC)
- Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS)
- Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) time-of-flight (TOF) MS/protein sequencing
- Atomic absorption (AA)
- Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)
- Energy dispersive x-ray fluorescence (EDXRF)
Download: Analytical and Testing Instruments for Hemp & Hemp-Based Products
