New machine-learning algorithm for organoid analysis on the CytoSMART Omni systems

CytoSMART Technologies, an Axion Bio company, announces the launch of a new Organoid Analysis Module for use with its flagship CytoSMART Omni live-cell imaging product line. The innovative software module, which incorporates next-generation machine learning capabilities, is designed to meet growing scientific demand from researchers and drug developers using complex three-dimensional (3D) in vitro models such as organoids, spheroids, and tumoroids to study disease mechanisms and identify therapeutic targets in the fields of neurology, gastroenterology, oncology and more.

The Organoid Analysis Module reflects the company’s commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge tools to accelerate scientific discovery. “The use of organoids in research is allowing scientists to understand a variety of diseases in novel ways and pursue therapeutic strategies more quickly than ever before. While imaging is a cornerstone of many experiments, analysis is often a hurdle. Our new software promises to provide fast, accurate results and give organoid researchers access to the Omni’s automated whole-well imaging capabilities. We look forward to seeing the discoveries it enables as the field continues its rapid advances,” said Joffry Maltha, CEO of CytoSMART Technologies.

Organoids are at the forefront of discovery and represent a bridge between two-dimensional cell cultures and more complex animal models. Often generated from stem cells, organoids have transformed research by allowing scientists to create miniaturized versions of organs in the laboratory that mimic many of the biological processes observed in humans. Normal biological processes remain undisturbed inside an incubator during experiments with the Omni’s label-free, whole-well brightfield imaging, making the technology especially valuable for scientists studying long-term therapeutic effects, disease progression, or developmental biology.