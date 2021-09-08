New mass spectrometry portfolio’s enhanced hardware and software advances quantitative analysis

Lab managers, technology leaders and principal scientists in pharmaceutical, food and environmental laboratories can now benefit from accelerated throughput and improved sensitivity to meet rapidly changing regulatory requirements and provide the fast responses needed for tackling emerging human and environmental health risks.

The Thermo Scientific TSQ Plus triple quadrupole mass spectrometer (MS) portfolio increases workflow throughput through superior data acquisition and polarity switching speeds. The improved low-mass product ion transmission efficiency enhances sensitivity for key target applications. The new portfolio, which consists of the TSQ Altis Plus, TSQ Quantis Plus and TSQ Fortis Plus MS, can be used across a range of applications, from targeted quantitation to cutting-edge research. Intuitive mass calibration routines and method optimization, in combination with high-end chromatography and data processing software solutions, offers improved ease of use to address future analytical challenges.

“Laboratories performing routine quantitative experiments continue to need to identify new compounds of interest across industries, such as pharma, food and environmental, resulting in rapidly changing regulations and lower detection limits,” said August Specht, vice president, research and development, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. “In order to protect consumer and environmental health, laboratories need to provide comprehensive workflows to address evolving requirements, and the TSQ Plus triple quadrupole MS portfolio has been designed to deliver.”

“The TSQ Altis Plus platform is a step forward toward omics-scale, quantitative MS-based methodology for in-depth investigation of metabolism. The unprecedented acquisition speed of the TSQ Altis Plus allows us to maximize the metabolome coverage and significantly enhances the peak definition, essential for accurate quantification. The TSQ Altis Plus mass spectrometer allows for robust quantification of low abundant species, thus complementing the comprehensiveness of measured metabolite signature. This increase in productivity, along with the quantitative aspect, is crucial for metabolic phenotyping of human populations – a prerequisite for the transfer to clinical settings,” said Professor Julijana Ivanisevic, University of Lausanne.

Users of the TSQ Plus triple quadrupole MS portfolio will benefit from: