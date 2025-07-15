New NVIDIA AI achieves over 75% ‘co-designability’ in atom-level protein generation, doubling the success rate of prior methods

NVIDIA researchers have unveiled La-Proteina, an AI model that generates full-atom protein structures and can scale to chains of up to 800 residues, the basic amino acid units that form a protein. Detailed in a new arXiv paper, the model doubles the success rate of existing tools in producing viable, foldable proteins. The research promises to help accelerate de novo design for new drugs and biotech applications.

Why La-Proteina models the stable core backbone

The model’s performance stems from a hybrid approach called “partially latent flow matching.” Instead of encoding the entire protein in a way that can obscure details, La-Proteina explicitly models the stable core backbone while using a flexible latent space to generate the complex side chains. This maintains structural integrity while enabling scalability. Yet the researchers note the current implementation is focused on single-chain proteins (monomers). They have not yet extended it to designing multi-protein complexes, which would represent an important step toward creating functional antibodies or complex enzymes.

In benchmarks, La-Proteina demonstrated state-of-the-art performance. First, it achieved over 75% co-designability on long chains where most other models fail. Second, its generated structures were shown to be higher quality, with more realistic side-chain angles and fewer structural errors according to MolProbity analysis. Finally, the model produced a greater diversity of novel protein structures, increasing the chances of discovering new functional candidates.

Shining at scaffolding

The model also shines in motif scaffolding tasks, embedding predefined atomic motifs, like enzyme active sites, into larger protein structures. Tests showed La-Proteina producing up to 2–3 times more unique, viable scaffolds than baselines like Protpardelle, with near-perfect motif recovery rates. This capability is crucial for streamlining the design of custom enzymes or binders. As the researchers state in the paper: “We believe that La-Proteina and its strong performance on atomistic design tasks… could enable new important protein design applications, like binder and enzyme design.”

As the field heats up with a suite of specialized AI tools, from generative models like RFdiffusion 2, to interaction predictors like AlphaFold 3, and now powerful affinity predictors like Boltz-2, wet-lab tests will determine if these digital creations hold up in real biological systems.