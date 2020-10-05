New Service for Ultra-Low Temperature TSX Freezers enables active sample and product protection

Life science research and clinical laboratories working with temperature-sensitive samples can now benefit from a new service designed to enable Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dedicated team of technical experts to keep "digital eyes" on wifi-connected Thermo Scientific TSX Series Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers. The new service collects and monitors key performance data of the connected TSX Series ULT Freezers to drive optimal sample and product protection.

The Thermo Scientific Smart Connected Services feature is the first-of-its-kind to monitor 37 types of alarms and 26 operating parameters for the customer to provide a holistic status overview of connected TSX Series ULT Freezers. This includes ambient and cabinet temperature, power failure, battery status, door ajar, connectivity signal, filter efficacy and other parameters, events and alarms. This is the most comprehensive remote monitoring capability for the TSX Series ULT Freezers and enables proactive outreach on maintenance and service needs.

Thermo Fisher’s technical experts will analyze the collected data to identify out-of-specification operation and provide laboratories with both necessary reactive warnings and long-term proactive maintenance recommendations. Timely response to operational issues could mitigate the risk of system failures, thereby minimizing downtime and costs associated with unplanned maintenance, and could reduce the danger of loss of valuable product and samples.

Furthermore, the Smart Connected Services feature will free up time for scientists and researchers to focus on meaningful scientific work instead of monitoring and maintaining their laboratory’s infrastructure. Ultimately, this will drive increased productivity and innovation, enabling laboratories to fulfill their promise to their customers for delivery of high-quality, reliable results, while reducing unnecessary distractions and complications.

"Maintaining sample safety and integrity is paramount for life science research and clinical laboratories, and ULT freezers are a critical component of that work," said Sue Lambert, senior director of services for Laboratory Products at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "However, monitoring the performance of ULT freezers can be costly, lengthy and resource-intensive. The new Smart Connected Services feature is designed to give our customers peace of mind that their systems are operating properly. This service helps us provide our customers with actionable intelligence in both a reactive and proactive manner to guide well-informed, timely decision-making to actively protect sample and product integrity."

The Smart Connected Services feature is a standard entitlement on the new Unity Lab Services Total Care Warranty and service plan portfolio when applied to TSX Series ULT Freezers. Additional benefits of these plans include priority technical support with Digital Remote Support tools, priority on-site support, annual preventive maintenance and more.

For more information about the Smart Connected Services feature, please visit thermofisher.com/smartconnectedservices or contact your Thermo Fisher Scientific representative. To learn more about the Unity Lab Services Total Care Warranty and service plan portfolio, please visit unitylabservices.com/labequipmentserviceplans.