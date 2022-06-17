R&D 100 winner of the day: NexION 5000 Multi-Quadrupole ICP Mass Spectrometer

PerkinElmer’s NexION 5000 multi-quadrupole ICP-MS – the first in its category to boast four quadrupoles – is engineered to remove the most complex interferences and address the most challenging applications in trace-elemental testing. Taking ICP-MS performance beyond high-resolution ICP-MS and traditional triple-quadrupole technology, delivering exceptionally low parts-per-trillion background equivalent concentrations.

The spectrometer can be used in a variety of trace-elemental applications, from those requiring the lowest detection limits, such as the measurement of impurities in electronic-grade chemicals used in semiconductor device fabrication, through to the analysis of complex high-matrix samples, such as biological fluids. The unique combination of its tandem four-quad design and other proprietary technologies provides the most efficient spectral interference techniques, delivering parts-per-quadrillion (ppq) detection limits and up to 12 orders of magnitude linear dynamic range.

The unique, tandem four-quad design of the NexION 5000 ICP-MS provides the best ion beam control, capable of suppressing and eliminating spectral interferences found in complex samples, for the best background equivalent concentrations (BECs) in hot plasma and outstanding method detection limits (MDLs).