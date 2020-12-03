Novel battery project at New York Power Authority demonstrates energy storage’s role​ in advancing state’s clean energy goals

New York State today announced the unveiling of a new energy storage project that uses an innovation in lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology. The success of this project will demonstrate the safety and use of commercial energy storage systems that could enable more integration of renewable energy resources into the grid.

Located at the New York Power Authority (NYPA) in White Plains and funded in part by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the battery technology was developed by Cadenza Innovation to showcase energy storage’s role in enhancing demand management and grid flexibility and will help advance New York State’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.

“Safe battery storage paired with renewable energy sources will be necessary for New York to meet its nation-leading clean energy targets,” said NYPA president and CEO Gil C. Quiniones. “NYPA is pleased to collaborate with Cadenza Innovation and NYSERDA in investigating this unique proof-of-concept storage project, which could be a real game-changer in the promotion of safety and cost savings as we develop new, cleaner technologies to fight climate change and advance a safe, sustainable grid of the future.”

The project will further Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s clean energy agenda, which includes the nation’s most ambitious climate protection legislation and​ one of the largest energy storage target​s of 3 GW on the electric grid by 2030. Under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed last year, New York State is mandated to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

Cadenza Innovation, based in Wilton, Conn., developed the technology and was awarded a grant from NYSERDA to showcase a safe, low-cost Li-ion battery that would be demonstrated at NYPA’s White Plains offices. Now in place following extensive development, testing and certification, the fully integrated, metal-enclosed and rack-mounted 250 kWh, 50 kW battery storage unit will shave the Power Authority office’s peak electricity demand for up to five hours while delivering a cost-effective, high-​performance energy storage solution.

The total cost of the research and development project will be approximately $3 million. NYSERDA provided $1 million in support with Cadenza contributing the majority of remainder. NYPA contributed approximately $50,000 in addition to hosting the site, performing extensive research, and sharing its development and engineering expertise.

“NYSERDA is proud to support Cadenza’s energy storage project through our Innovation program as part of our efforts to scale up solutions that will accelerate our transition to a 100% zero-emission electric grid under Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading clean energy goals,” said NYSERDA Acting President and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “Cadenza’s demonstration project can serve as a model for future energy storage projects and supports New York State’s comprehensive approach to accelerating the market learning curve, driving down costs, and speeding up the deployment of the highest-value energy storage projects to deliver maximum benefits to New Yorkers and the electric grid.”

The technology is based on Cadenza Innovation’s UL-listed supercell battery architecture that substantially reduces the risk of propagation of thermal runaway while packaging components to lower costs and increase safety, resulting in a design that improves energy density and advances the Li-ion battery industry. Under the project, NYPA, the largest state public power organization in the nation, will investigate the effectiveness of the energy storage system at reducing the peak load typical of a commercial building. Once demonstrated, the system could be replicated at other businesses throughout New York State and beyond.

“Li-ion batteries are the most readily available and widely deployed technology to enable energy storage deployments for commercial and industrial markets, the grid and other applications,” said Cadenza Innovation Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud. “It’s vital that safety be as much of a priority as performance and affordability and our team has reinvented Li-ion batteries to deliver best-in-class capabilities in all three areas. By working closely with NYPA and Hitachi ABB Power Grids, we’re excited to showcase that our platform delivers on what it promises and is ready for wide-scale use to help drive the transformation to cleaner energy sources.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Cadenza to implement this innovative solution to help demonstrate the security of power supplies and further support NYPA’s goals for integration of renewable energy,” said Helena Garriga, head of Global Product Group Power & Industry Components, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “Energy storage solutions will be a key part of the future grid in order to efficiently utilize renewable energy.”

“Cadenza is developing a very important technology that will help us to meet our goals in New York State and around the world,” said William Acker, executive director, The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST) Consortium. “This project is consequential because it really enables what we’re trying to do with the future of energy storage in the electricity system.”