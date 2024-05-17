NSL Analytical Services relocates metallurgical testing laboratory to new facility

NSL Analytical Services, an independent analytical and metallurgical testing services company serving U.S. and global customers, announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory in relocating one of its two Cleveland-area testing laboratories.

NSL has moved its metallurgical testing laboratory to a new facility at 4564 Johnston Parkway, Cleveland. The strategic move to the 20,000 ft2 complex approximately doubles the size of its prior metallurgical lab operation in Cleveland. It also provides the comprehensive infrastructure to support growth as one of the nation’s leading independent materials testing services companies.

The new metallurgical laboratory reflects the company’s commitment to serving the needs of global customers, who turn to NSL for its high speed, accuracy, and white-glove responsiveness. The construction of the new lab is a direct response to client requests for NSL to grow its high-performance, metallurgical testing capabilities. NSL now offers high-temperature stress rupture testing services for aerospace, additive manufacturing, space, and other manufacturing clients.

“This move represents the next chapter of growth for NSL Analytical Services,” according to Ed Herderick, Vice President of Science and Technology Development. “Our new ANAB- and Nadcap-accredited metallurgical testing lab has meaningfully expanded both NSL’s testing capacity and testing capabilities. We are thrilled to be offering our customers a more expansive line of metallurgical testing solutions and look forward to supporting their future testing needs with excellent service that they have come to expect from NSL,” said Herderick.

The new facility, which opened in late March, includes new office space and also supports operations at NSL’s analytical laboratory, located approximately two miles away in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. About 70% of NSL’s clients utilize the services of both testing laboratories, underlining NSL’s versatility in handling a wide spectrum of client needs.

NSL has an industrywide reputation for providing reliable and cost-effective materials testing. The company’s experienced chemists, metallurgists, and technicians are experts in testing metals, alloys, plastics, composites, and ceramic materials in powdered, solid, or liquid form.

