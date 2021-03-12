PerkinElmer adds HPLC columns to consumables portfolio

PerkinElmer. this week announced that it has added state-of-the-art columns and chemistries to its LC consumables portfolio by acquiring ES Industries, based in West Berlin, N.J.

ES Industries is known for its innovative and highly efficient HPLC and supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) column chemistries. The team has over 40 years of experience delivering columns with superior reliability, scalability and reproducibility that are used routinely for method development processes, LC/MS analysis, quality control and preparative purification.

Building on PerkinElmer’s recently announced LC 300 HPLC/UHPLC and SimplicityChrom CDS solution, along with its reagents and OneSource laboratory services, the addition of these column technologies brings customers, such as those in pharmaceuticals/biopharmaceuticals, chemicals, food safety and environmental industries, the convenience of a single buying channel for their full LC workflow needs, along with better and faster analyses.

“We know that labs are looking to streamline and simplify their LC analyses and maximize productivity while also meeting ever-increasing quality and regulatory demands. By augmenting our portfolio with HPLC columns technology, expertise and manufacturing capabilities, we can now innovate faster and

provide complete end to end workflow solutions. We are excited that these offerings will shorten the time from sample to result for our customers and help deliver enhanced lab performance,” said Suneet Chadha, vice president and general manager of Applied Markets, PerkinElmer.

For more information, please visit perkinelmer.com/category/liquid-chromatography-hplc-uhplc-instruments; and esind.com