PerkinElmer brings ChemDraw software to the Cloud, enhancing search and collaboration workflows

PerkinElmer. today launched its newest ChemDraw application, ChemOffice+ Cloud, to simplify, facilitate and accelerate chemistry communication workflows. The ChemDraw platform is the leading chemistry drawing tool trusted around the world by scientists in commercial, government and academic lab settings across a number of research areas including life sciences, enviromental and materials.

With the ChemOffice+ Cloud application, chemists can now move away from the labor-intensive and inefficient steps needed to access and report on chemical structure data with a new, intuitive cross-document search. These search capabilities enable users to organize data into collections for easy reference and communications around reporting, presenting, publishing and patent submissions.

Moreover, the ChemOffice+ Cloud offering rapidly taps into chemical drawings existing in disparate Microsoft Office documents on various systems and online without opening individual files. Chemists can then organize multiple molecules, reactions and drawings in a collection and create lists of chemical objects to be used in future reporting and studies. The ChemOffice+ Cloud application also provides integrated access to indexed and searchable chemical structures via Google Patents.

“Our ChemDraw software is the most trusted chemical communications tool globally and has been supporting scientists for more than three decades,” said Kevin Willoe, Vice President and General Manager, Informatics, PerkinElmer. “PerkinElmer’s new ChemOffice+ Cloud application takes the chemical communication workflow to the next level, efficiently turning chemical drawings into chemical knowledge. Our solutions help accelerate the rate of scientific data access and sharing so that chemists and researchers have more time to devote to insights and discoveries to help improve science and healthcare.”

For more information, visit perkinelmer.com/product/chemoffice-plus-cloud-chemofficepc or contact [email protected].