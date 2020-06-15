PerkinElmer receives FDA emergency use authorization for EUROIMMUN COVID-19 RT-PCR test

PerkinElmer, a global company committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer Company, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EURORealTime SARS-CoV-2 assay. Clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests can immediately begin using this RT-PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This assay, which also received CE mark in Europe, is authorized for use with upper respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected by their health care provider to have COVID-19. PerkinElmer now offers three FDA EUA solutions for COVID-19: the EURORealTime SARS-CoV-2 assay, the PerkinElmer Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit and EUROIMMUN’s Anti-SARS-CoV-2 ELISA (IgG) serology test.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, PerkinElmer has been working diligently to support laboratories across the U.S. and globally by offering RT-PCR and serology assays for COVID-19 testing,” said Hamid Erfanian, chief executive officer, EUROIMMUN U.S. “This latest EUA further bolsters our SARS-COV-2 detection offerings. PerkinElmer’s RT-PCR and serological testing solutions will help more customers continue to battle the pandemic.”

PerkinElmer’s comprehensive SARS-COV-2 offerings span RT-PCR, high throughput RNA extraction, automation, ELISA and lateral flow based serology testing.

For more information, visit www.perkinelmer.com.