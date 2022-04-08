PerkinElmer to showcase accelerated cancer research at AACR Annual Meeting

PerkinElmer. will be at The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 8-13 in New Orleans (booths #1009, #1851 and #909), alongside its partner companies showcasing how genomic and cellular solutions for cancer research can be used to study its mechanisms, improve biomarker discovery, and help drive targeted, therapeutic discovery leading to new methods for diagnosing and treating the disease. PerkinElmer has expanded and customized its therapeutics portfolio to support researchers in their workflow, which includes biomarker analysis, functional drug screening, gene editing and modulation as well as target sequencing, reagents for proteogenomics, spatial biology and flow cytometry, viral vectors, in vivo and cellular imaging, multimode plate readers and complementary assay technologies, and automated cell counters.

PerkinElmer’s newly and widely expanded cancer discovery portfolio comprised of solutions across its Life Sciences, Applied Genomics, OMNI, Horizon Discovery, SIRION Biotech, Nexcelom and BioLegend businesses supports researchers and clinicians in identifying more successful target drug candidates faster, as well as helps clinicians better understand and manage the unique treatment journey of each patient.

Solutions on hand include:

JANUS G3 Blood iQ workstation, the first step in a seamless, efficient, and traceable workflow for the genetic analysis of cell free DNA (cfDNA) from fractionated blood. As part of this process, the chemagic 360 instrument, isolates cfDNA from the plasma to enable biomarkers to be studied for signs of cancer.

HIVE scRNAseq solution, developed by Honeycomb Biotechnologies, for single-cell isolation and analysis leverages a portable handheld device for the capture, storage and RNA-seq library prep of a diverse range of cell types, requires no specialized instrumentation, and expands opportunities for laboratories pursuing basic, translational, preclinical, and clinical cancer research.

BioLegend’s pre-titrated TotalSeq Universal Cocktails contain more than 115 antibodies for comprehensive single cell profiling, Ce3D Tissue Clearing Reagents add a new dimension to cancer research through integrated validation of fluorescent antibodies with Ce3D Tissue Clearing solutions, and LEGENDplex bead-based immunoassays are used for analyzing anti-cancer responses.

Vega widefield preclinical ultrasound system, the latest addition to PerkinElmer’s in vivo instruments portfolio. The hands-free, high throughput imaging system is the first-of-its-kind automated ultrasound platform designed to accelerate non-invasive preclinical research and drug development studies of cancer and other diseases.

Ready-to-use HTRF and AlphaLISA assay kits for CHO HCP impurities detection and quantification are an industry first in high-throughput, no-wash assays designed to contribute to the development, manufacture and quality control of safer, more effective biotherapeutics.

These products are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

“Today’s cancer researchers and clinicians are increasingly looking to decode immune system responses and regulation, as well as solid tumor response and progression, in order to move more fully towards the promise of precision medicine,” said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president life science at PerkinElmer. “Understanding the rapid pace of innovation in cancer research and the desire to ultimately eradicate the disease, PerkinElmer has developed a unique portfolio comprised of tools, technologies, reagents and detection capabilities spanning from genomics to biomarker discovery and beyond, designed to meet these demands and accelerate cancer research and discovery.”