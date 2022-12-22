Pharmaceutical company Merz pairs with life sciences platform to consolidate R&D content

Generis, creator of the cloud data content, and business process management platform CARA, announced that Merz has selected the CARA Life Sciences platform for managing all the documents in their R&D process.

Merz, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany is a global, family-owned company represented in over 90 countries with more than 110 years of experience and innovation to help people live better, feel better, and look better.

Merz was seeking a solution that would allow them to consolidate all the documents from multiple systems onto a single platform with a common look and feel and ease of searching and locating correct documentation to increase overall efficiency and productivity across their aesthetic and therapeutic businesses.

After a selection process, The CARA Life Sciences Platform was chosen for several stand-out reasons, including overall user-friendliness. “We saw demos of other systems and CARA was highest rated with respect to user-friendliness and the layout looked very appealing and modern. I didn’t need a complex manual to understand what I was doing the first time I logged into the CARA Life Sciences Platform,” said . Susan Anderko, senior manager Regulatory Operations.

Merz also selected CARA for its ability to consolidate their current network of disparate systems and repositories into one, unified system. This harmonization allows Merz to streamline the workflow and handling of important documents from creation, review, and all the way to submitting to relevant authorities. “Previously we had some manual processes in place, standardizing everything on the CARA Life Sciences Platform means that the whole process can be managed in one place, without the need to chase tasks — this is going to be a huge efficiency upgrade for the whole company,” said Susan.

Also crucial in the selection process for Merz was compliance and auditability to ensure the organization remains in line with regulations like 21CFR Part 11. Generis assists companies with managing all industry standards and regulations such as IDMP, supporting Merz’s journey to higher quality company-wide data, with a clear audit trail, so users can see the history of documents, as well as who worked on what, and when with the built-in version control.

Another stand-out feature was the simplicity of integrations with Merz’s essential external systems, making the CARA Platform even more all-encompassing. Using Rest APIs, any integrations can be added quickly and easily to the platform during the configuration stage, ready for Merz upon implementation.

‘’What stood out to our team was the way Generis handled the sales process, everyone was friendly and very responsive to all our requests. We felt that our company cultures were a good match and that we could work together effectively to achieve greater harmony within our R&D process,” said Dirk Markwardt, senior manager R&D IT CC, at Merz.

To learn more, please visit www.merz.com.