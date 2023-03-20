Proscia announces expansion in preclinical R&D to drive faster drug safety decisions

Proscia, a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has strengthened its position in the $12 billion[1] preclinical R&D market. At the center of its expansion, the company is enhancing its flagship Concentriq for Research, trusted by 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies as a singular software platform for pathology workflows and data, to accelerate Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and non-regulated drug safety studies.

Preclinical R&D, which demonstrates if a drug is safe to advance to human clinical trials, centers around workflows with higher volumes of pathology data than any other phase of drug discovery and development. Life sciences organizations are now rapidly adopting digital pathology to drive efficiency and quality gains in their routine operations, streamlining collaboration and improving the reproducibility of results.

“Digital pathology is enabling preclinical pathology and R&D teams to do their jobs better,” said Aleksandra Zuraw, veterinary pathologist, digital pathologist, and publisher of Digital Pathology Place. “By shifting from microscope to whole slide image, scientists can work more productively and deliver more consistent results.”

Announced today, Proscia is extending the scalable, intuitive Concentriq for Research to increasingly drive preclinical R&D with new features and services including:

Robust capabilities for GLP compliance. Life sciences organizations can conduct GLP studies on the same platform as their non-regulated discovery and preclinical research. In addition to offering audit logs, enterprise administration, and archiving workflows on Concentriq for Research, Proscia has made available GLP validation services to help teams realize the benefits of digital pathology sooner.

A new Studies module that streamlines toxicopathology workflows. Concentriq for Research now enables whole slide image scoring and peer review with the introduction of a Studies module. Scientists can manage study frameworks, simultaneously collect pathologists' assessments, and instantly evaluate results, easily capturing structured data to help improve reproducibility and drive more efficient analysis.

Expanded Automated Quality Control (QC) for preclinical image data. On top of improving the performance of the platform's embedded Automated QC on images of H&E-stained slides, Proscia has expanded it to also detect commonly occurring quality issues on images of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and specially stained slides. Regions of interest can be shared with integrated image analysis applications to further ensure the quality of study data.

“Expanding our solutions for preclinical R&D was an obvious step for us that came in response to growing customer demand,” said Nathan Buchbinder, Proscia’s Chief Product Officer. “These life sciences organizations are making important drug safety decisions that play a key role in getting new therapies to patients. We are now helping them to increasingly realize the efficiency and quality gains that Concentriq for Research delivers as the place where work happens and data lives.”

A modern pathology platform, Concentriq for Research is used by leading pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and emerging biotechs to drive their research across the R&D value chain. It serves as an enterprise-wide system of record for pathology data and sits at the center of routine operations, enabling diverse workflows, streamlining collaboration, and unlocking new insights with artificial intelligence (AI). In doing so, the platform is enabling life sciences organizations to better tap into their pathology data from discovery to development to advance the next wave of innovation.

To see a live demonstration of the expanded Concentriq for Research, visit Proscia at booth #636 during the Society of Toxicology 62nd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo. Proscia will also be showcasing the new features during a live webinar on Wednesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. EDT.

