Proscia’s Concentriq Digital Pathology software has been deployed by unity biotechnology to accelerate research and development

Proscia, a provider of AI-enabled digital pathology solutions, announced that UNITY Biotechnology, a company developing therapeutics to extend health span by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, has deployed the Concentriq digital pathology platform to advance its research and development (R&D) pipeline. UNITY will implement this technology in an effort to accelerate the lengthy drug development process by streamlining pathology operations and unlocking new insights that lead to improved decision making.

Life sciences organizations handle millions of pathology slides and volumes of associated clinical data as a part of ongoing pre-clinical and clinical studies. Despite the value that this information can provide, it often remains siloed and inaccessible from the broader research effort, inhibiting collaboration and analysis and resulting in slow and expensive R&D. UNITY is adopting digital pathology to overcome these challenges and has selected Concentriq as a single platform for centralizing its digital workflows and performing image analysis.

Proscia’s Concentriq is a digital pathology image management system that allows research organizations to manage, collaborate on, and analyze pathology data at an enterprise scale. Offering seamless integrations with image analysis applications, information systems, and scanners, Concentriq drives operational efficiencies and serves as a singular hub for managing single or multi-site studies. In doing so, it enables an accessible and searchable archive of pathology study data for deeper analysis.

Through its adoption of digital pathology, UNITY is creating a connected digital ecosystem that is advancing its practice of pathology beyond the high-level assessment of disease. Researchers are applying quantitative analysis so that they can better understand clinically impactful trends and patterns in their data. UNITY has implemented Proscia’s joint solution with Visiopharm as a key component of this effort. By bringing together image management and image analysis in a single solution, researchers can visually interpret analysis results and easily incorporate them into ongoing studies.

“We’re pleased to welcome UNITY to the growing community of leading life sciences organizations using Concentriq,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “Digital pathology is rapidly reshaping research with an increasing focus on informatics, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact of this insight on UNITY’s pipeline.”

To learn more about Concentriq, read Proscia’s latest white paper, “Optimizing Pathology Image and Data Management in Life Sciences R&D.”