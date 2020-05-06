Qosina is a one-stop source for COVID-19 response components

In these uncertain times, Qosina understands it is imperative that its customers quickly adapt to the changing needs of the medical device industry. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Qosina has been committed to being a one-stop source for critical medical components.

Qosina carries a broad product line and supplies components that can be used in a wide variety of devices, including fluid delivery, ICU equipment and enteral feeding.

Recently, the FDA issued a series of guidance documents that provide policies to help expand the availability of devices to address the COVID-19 public health emergency. This allows more flexibility for manufacturers to make device modifications that cover manufacturing limitations or supply shortages related to COVID-19 without prior approval.

Qosina is happy to be a second source for components and will help customers find alternative products for those that are already approved. Customers can browse qosina.com for critical products to be used in their device manufacturing projects, and can access material and technical documentation, plus 3D CAD models for quick product qualification

For more information, visit www.qosina.com