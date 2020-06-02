Qosina provides cost-effective off-the-shelf and custom tubing

Qosina offers a wide selection of in-stock tubing for prototyping and large-scale production requirements. The medical-grade, high-quality tubing is conveniently packaged in small or large coils and available in a diverse range of materials including PVC, DEHP-free PVC, silicone, FEP and HDPE. Qosina’s multilayer, universal bubble, single lumen and dispensing tubing solutions include popular brands such as Tygon, PharmaFluor and C-Flex.

Additionally, Qosina customizes tubing to exact specifications with cut-to-length configurations, along with custom durometers, sizes, colors and materials.h

Small coil lengths are perfect for prototyping. Qosina also provides free samples for in-house testing and evaluation, so customers can quickly keep projects moving forward.

For more information, visit qosina.com/tubing.