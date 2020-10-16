R&D 100 award winner of the day: The Ion Torrent Genexus System

The Ion Torrent Genexus System, from Thermo Fisher Scientific, directly addresses two of the main issues plaguing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis today: slow turnaround time for results and lack of automation. The Genexus system has unprecedented turnaround time, delivering results in as little as 14 hours where competitors can take weeks to go from sample to report. Additionally, the Genexus System drastically reduces the number of touchpoints and hands-on time by automating NGS analysis. The system only has two user touchpoints and 10 total minutes of hands-on time compared to 10 touchpoints and 90 minutes of hands-on time for its competitors. This automation also makes the system ideal for researchers who are new to NGS, reducing the learning curve needed to implement it in a lab. The Genexus System’s makeup reduces the number of instruments and consumables required for NGS testing and frees up time for more technical applications, boosting the lab’s overall efficiency and productivity. Additionally, the Genexus System will enable a future in which local hospitals can adopt NGS and provide the most advanced care to patients.