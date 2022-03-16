R&D 100 of the day: Cloud-based Smart Point Cloud Processing (CSPCP)

Cloud-based Smart Point Cloud Processing (CSPCP), from National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) of National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs), is the world’s first smart point cloud processing technology built on the cloud. It automatically corrects abnormal colors in point clouds and increases the rendered image quality through cloud services, accurately recreates digital three-dimensional (3D) scenes and accelerates developments in historic preservation, visual production, construction inspections and craniofacial reconstruction. It has an accuracy level of 95%, and its recognition rate is 100 to 600x higher than that of other state-of-the-art recognition algorithms. Image fidelity is beyond the current technologies, with no upper limit in points displayed and no scanning traces.

The technology boosts the profits by 210% and lowers the cost by 97%. It promotes sustainable development as reusable point cloud models can replace physical sets that go to waste after shooting, which not only helps with the development of the entertainment and education industries but also meets the sustainable development goals (SDG) of the United Nations in responsible consumption and production.