R&D 100 of the day: cryoRaman — Cryogenic Raman Microscope

Developer: WITec GmbH

Co-Developer: Attocube Systems AG

The cryoRaman microscopy system integrates confocal Raman imaging within a cryogenic sample chamber. It was developed to bring the sensitivity and spatial resolution of Raman-based chemical characterization to researchers working at the edge of absolute zero. Inherently modular, cryoRaman offers VIS to NIR excitation lasers, 1.8 K to 300 K operating temperatures and high magnetic fields up to 12T. Features that enhance the system’s flexibility and convenience include automated alignment and calibration, automated laser output adjustment and motorized switching between different excitation lasers and white light microscopy. Options include precise software-controlled laser power adjustment, automated switching between optical microscopy and spectroscopic imaging, multi-wavelength excitation capabilities, an automated spectrometer calibration light source, time-correlated single photon counting (TCSPC) modes, low-wavenumber Raman peak detection, and full polarization control in excitation and detection. The modularity and freedom provided by the extensive upgrade possibilities will be of great utility in various fields of application.