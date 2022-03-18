R&D 100 of the day: INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS)

INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS) is the integration of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system with the Geographic Information System (GIS) and a distribution power flow program, which can visualize real-time feeder operating status geospatially on maps and provide intelligent load transfer solutions based on power flow calculation when a fault occurs.

GIS can also show the direction of the electricity supply when the current is inversely conveyed due to the increase of the power generation of the renewable energy devices. Accordingly, dispatchers can know the electricity supply sources of different parts of a feeder and effectively manage the renewable energy devices, so that the system can be more convenient to use.

The SCADA system provides the intelligent load transfer function and is integrated with the AHP, which serves as the basis of weighting factors, which dispatchers can manually adjust.

Finally, the real-time information from SCADA can be captured by GIS, and various dynamic information of the distribution network can be displayed on the map via the data visualization technology.