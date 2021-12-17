R&D 100 of the day: Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)

Nalu Medical’s The Nalu mIPG, system is a miniaturized implantable pulse generator (mIPG) for treating chronic pain. The implant is 9 to 27x smaller than the commercially available implantable pulse generators (IPGs) yet delivers treatment outputs similar to larger IPGs but with additional capabilities around advanced waveforms, programming and upgradability.

The Nalu mIPG offers the clinical and practical benefits of a battery-free, minimally invasive implant without compromising on pain relief or therapeutic capabilities. Nalu incorporates multiple design factors not previously used in chronic pain IPGs, such as externalizing the battery and using a SoC design, which permits a dramatically smaller implant. State-machine architecture allows almost infinite flexibility and upgradability of system capabilities.

The Nalu system offers smaller size that translates into a less invasive procedure and the potential to reduce post-implant complications. Also, an external, wireless power supply eliminates battery replacement surgery. A highly configurable microchip is future-ready and the Nalu can be controlled by a smartphone.