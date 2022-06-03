R&D 100 of the day: SABIC’s High-Purity SD1100P Specialty Dianhydride

SABIC’s high-purity SD1100P specialty dianhydride powder for polyimide (PI) film formulations can be used in 5G flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs), colorless displays and other flexible electronics applications. This specialty dianhydride powder helps customers produce high molecular weight PI formulations that can deliver improved balance between thermal and mechanical properties.

SABIC’s new SD1100P specialty dianhydride powder offers superior performance properties versus other types of dianhydrides and enables production of enhanced polyimide films and varnishes. This dianhydride powder helps customers produce high molecular weight polyimide formulations that can deliver improved balance between thermal and mechanical properties. The new powder also improves processability to help polyimide manufacturers to extend the limits of film performance for demanding 5G applications by reducing the amount of heat, pressure and time required to laminate materials.

The powder enables the synthesis of specialty polyimide resins that can be used in products such as advanced flexible electronics. This building block supports polyimide film producers to help address requirements driven by 5G applications, including thinner, more compact, higher data throughput, low latency electronics.