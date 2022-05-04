R&D 100 of the day: The Solvere CSD

The Solvere CSD, from Activated Research Company, is a new LC detector used for scientific instrumentation that produces a linear response to all non-volatile organic compounds using flame ionization detection (FID) and a novel separation-reaction method. The result is a detector with an unparalleled linear range, high sensitivity and a universal and uniform carbon sensitivity to non-volatile organics.

The detector addresses several of the pain points that exist with current market offerings. The most important and unique feature is the universal response to all non-volatile organic (carbon-containing) molecules. When compared with other LC detectors, Activated Research’s technology promises a larger universal response with a desirable balance of simplicity and ruggedness. This translates into more comprehensive and accurate analyses from a single detector, allowing pharmaceutical scientists the ability to see all drug molecules and scale up production without the risks associated with undetected molecules.

Current Applications for the Solvere include proteins and peptides, sugars and carbohydrates, polymers, biopharmaceuticals, surfactants, EO/PO and many more analytical applications are under way in the lab.