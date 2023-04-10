R&D 100 of the day: UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System

Tescan Orsay Holding, a.s.’s UniTOM HR Dynamic Micro-CT System solution brings fast dynamic CT imaging from the cutting-edge synchrotron to the mainstream laboratory. UniTOM brings together the most sought-after micro-CT capabilities, giving researchers a versatile solution that covers a broad range of 3D imaging and in-situ applications, handles a variety of sample shapes and sizes, and enables 4D time-resolved dynamic experiments. UniTOM HR can characterize newly developed materials at the highest possible micro-CT spatial resolution, a requirement for sub-micron scale static 3D imaging. It can also provide researchers with a better understanding of how these new materials — and functional components created from these materials — will behave under changing conditions through real-time, not time-lapse, visualizations. This dynamic capability sets UniTOM HR apart from other micro-CT instruments on the market. Many time-dependent processes are unpredictable and capturing the most important aspects of the process may not be possible in an interrupted or time-lapse collection scheme. TESCAN has resolved this issue with its dynamic CT technology that collects data throughout the entire process, providing a wealth of information previously unavailable to researchers.