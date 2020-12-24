R&D 100 winner of the day: A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare

Chronic wounds have devastating consequences for patients and contribute to billions of dollars in healthcare costs. Diabetic ulcers have the highest growth rate amongst the global population with wounds and require frequent observation to prevent them from becoming chronic. Fifteen percent of diabetic patients will experience at least one diabetic ulcer in a lifetime. Each year, approximately 3% of diabetic patients are faced with diabetic ulcers, among these, 6% of the patients need to be hospitalized. Moreover, the combined growth rate for the population with pressure and venous ulcers worldwide is 13.6%. A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound (iSCare), from Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), is a multi-sensing device integrating colored, thermal and 3D images, providing rash and swelling as well as blood circulation data from the surface of the wound to 2 mm under the epidermis. It's capable of remote and zero-contact measurement with a latency of one second and an accuracy of 85%, thereby significantly reducing the pressure on insufficient hospital medical personnel while providing patients with adequate medical treatment care.