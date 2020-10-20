R&D 100 winner of the day: Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder

Prior to birth, the ductus arteriosus, the artery that connects the aorta to the pulmonary artery, remains open so blood can bypass the lungs and flow directly into the heart. For most babies, their ductus arteriosus closes shortly after birth, but in some cases, the hole fails to close. This means that a newborn’s blood skips a critical step of circulation; it is a potentially life-threatening condition, known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), that requires urgent medical attention. Abbott’s Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder is a self-expanding, wire mesh device that is inserted through a small incision in the leg and guided through vessels to the heart, where it is placed to seal the opening. The pea-sized technology is inserted through the aortic or pulmonary artery and can be retrieved or redeployed for optimal placement. Soon after the procedure, many premature babies are able to be weaned off of artificial respiratory support with a successfully corrected PDA, a first critical step to getting out of the NICU and home with their families.