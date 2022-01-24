R&D 100 winner of the day: AMSil and AMSil Silbione

Elkem’s AMSil series is a new technology to make functional parts based on silicone elastomer by additive manufacturing (AD) and 3D printing (3DP). Thus, it is now possible to combine the performance, durability and biocompatibility of silicones with the unique possibilities offered by additive manufacturing.

New opportunities arise in the design and manufacturing of soft high-performance elastomeric parts and objects with a wide range of durable performances, unique properties and complex geometries, impossible to achieve using traditional processing techniques, by using 3D printing.

AMSil 20000 series is for use in industrial and food grade applications (aerospace, automotive, electronics, equipment and more) comprising one-part and multi-part systems. AMSil Silbione 24000 series is for use in restricted medical applications comprising multi-part systems.

The AMSil series will allow silicones to be used by AM/3DP in digital, connected and distributed manufacturing a more efficient and sustainable production method. Furthermore, AM/3DP can personalize or mass customize products on demand in a cost-effective way from prototypes to low volume batch size runs of functional parts.