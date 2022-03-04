R&D 100 winner of the day: Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter

The Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter with Sasquatch Software (SQS), Thermo Fisher Scientific and Propel Labs, is a flow cytometer that can analyze and sort cell populations based on scattered light and fluorescent properties at high speed and with high purity. It enables researchers to study more cell populations from limited quantity samples. Its high-speed electronics and innovative design accelerate sorting by up to 10 times while maintaining cell viability and improving ease of use. The integrated biocontainment system eliminates the need for separate biosafety cabinets. Cells in a liquid stream are interrogated with lasers and the light emitted collected to identify populations of interest. Droplets are generated and those with cells of interest are charged before passing through an electric field and directed into tubes or micro-titer plates. Bigfoot is the only spectral cell sorter that exists today that can sort at higher speeds with integrated biosafety.