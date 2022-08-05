R&D 100 winner of the day: Bison

Idaho National Laboratory’s Bison helps engineers model fuel performance inside a nuclear reactor, allowing them to test different fuel configurations and optimize safety and efficiency. Nuclear power companies use Bison to create advanced simulations of the new fuel configurations required to power the next generation of more economical nuclear reactors.

Bison is a nuclear fuel performance analysis code that is unique in its ability to analyze fuels of varying types and geometries. By making advanced simulation more accessible to nuclear engineers, Bison helps enhance the safety and effectiveness of existing nuclear plants and the next generation of reactors.

Bison contributes to the push for clean, sustainable energy sources by facilitating the development and use of nuclear fuels in reactors, which will enable lower operating costs and greater energy efficiency. It also offers value to utilities, reactor or fuel vendors, regulators, researchers and advanced reactor designers. Dozens of entities already use Bison, including domestic and international companies, universities and national laboratories.