R&D 100 winner of the day: Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production (BMC-WP)

Developer: Advanced Membrane Materials Research Center (AMMRC), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology

Co-Developer: King Membrane Energy Technology Inc.

The Black Magic Carpet for Water and Power Production is the first innovation that combines simultaneous steam and power generation using an intelligent membrane with dual capabilities. PVDF/graphene membrane is used in the application of this BMC-WP. This product uses PVDF/graphene solar evaporation membranes to achieve sun-driven freshwater production and wave-driven power generation. The membrane can convert mechanical wave energy into electrical energy. The PVDF/graphene membrane produced a voltage of 2.6 V (±1.3 V) and a power density of 2.11 W m−2 in 1-Hz waves. In addition, under one sun illumination (1 kW m−2), stacked graphene and PVDF developed a hydrophobic interface water channel structure with a water production rate of 1.2 kg m−2 h−1 and a solar-thermal energy conversion efficiency of 84%. The water sampled was within WHO drinking water quality criteria. The developers constructed a product using a single solar evaporator to acquire fresh water and create power simultaneously.