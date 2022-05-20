R&D 100 winner of the day: CICE

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s CICE* is a computational model that represents changes to sea ice and its interactions with the polar environment and ecosystems. CICE and its support infrastructure are the global standard for sea ice modeling across scales for multiple applications, including scientific research, climate modeling, forecasting and operations planning.

Polar sea ice is a critical element in moderating the global climate – its high reflectivity reduces heating by solar radiation, keeping our planet cooler. Sea ice also is fundamental for polar ecosystems, sheltering and feeding algae, the foundation for the polar food web. Predicting changes in sea ice’s location is essential for safe maritime operations and commerce. With research indicating sea ice is becoming more erratic, the need for accurate predictions is even more urgent.

Because of its versatile design and open-source framework, CICE’s technology underpins most sea ice models available today. Recent innovations such as landfast ice and Icepack’s unique modularity, hydrology, ecosystem and floe size distribution allow for more extensive, precise predictions of sea ice and the impact it has on local and global environments.

*Other contributors include: Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, University of Washington