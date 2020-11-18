R&D 100 winner of the day: Clean-Surface Technology

Before PPG's Clean-Surface Technology, interior wall paints did not deliver the washability that people desire in a paint, despite big promises and even bigger price tags. Some do well on water-based stains or on oil-based stains, but none did well in resisting both types of stains. Homeowners clean their walls and are left with shiny spots from burnishing. Abrasive erasers remove the finish to remove the stain and leave dull or white spots. The blemishes are just as ugly as the stains and cause repainting or a loss of pride in their home. PPG Clean-Surface Technology delivers superior stain resistance to both types of stains and is also highly scuff-resistant. Stains wipe easily away making the experience of maintaining a freshly painted look much easier. It resists burnishing from cleaning and marring from scrubbing. Most interior paints boast of their scrub resistance, but no one wants to scrub their walls, they want to wipe their walls. They want stains to wash easily away. Clean-Surface Technology delivers on the promise to give homeowners and property managers a scrub-free experience.