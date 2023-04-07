R&D 100 winner of the day: Comex VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial

PPG’s Comex VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial is a 100% acrylic decorative wall paint and the only premium paint in the Mexican market that delivers proven antiviral and antibacterial technology. This paint can reduce up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on the surface, such as COVID-19 or H1N1 Influenza, hence generating safer environments. This product offers this attribute to complement its excellent performance without affecting the market competitiveness of its price. This paint represents an opportunity to provide a product to customers that not only beautifies spaces but also protects their environments. The addition of antiviral and antibacterial attributes to the paint while maintaining both performance and price was very challenging. It demanded identification of the most effective antiviral/antibacterial additive, optimization of the formula, ensuring of compatibility of all components of the formula, and establishment of methodologies to identify the durability of the antiviral/antibacterial effect. VINIMEX TOTAL Antiviral and Antibacterial has been very well accepted by customers and consumers alike.