R&D 100 winner of the day: Commercial Routing Assistance Tool

During emergency situations, like the COVID-19 pandemic, state policies can change rapidly and differ substantially across transportation routes. The Commercial Routing Assistance Tool, from Idaho National Laboratory and All Hazards Consortium, promotes transportation infrastructure and supply chain resilience. It allows truckers, dispatchers and service providers to quickly and accurately identify and assess state actions impacting interstate travel.

The Commercial Routing Assistance Tool is an interactive website that maps routes and displays information about state government actions that can impact interstate transportation. The tool produces routes for commercial, emergency and disaster response vehicles to travel into or around various states in an efficient, compliant and safe manner. Drivers and dispatchers can use this tool to select and optimize routes that will reduce delays and risks generated by changing state restrictions rapidly and easily. The Commercial Routing Assistance Tool increases supply chain resilience and promotes emergency response as a free, single-source decision aid for real-time assessment of state actions that impact interstate transport.