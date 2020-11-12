R&D 100 winner of the day: Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy

Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy, from Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), transforms the ecology of existing water-reactive magnesium alloys, creating a breakthrough in new technologies that can be controlled and produce hydrogen without electricity consumption. By calculating the atomic ratio of magnesium, zinc and calcium (Mg-Zn-Ca) in the magnesium alloy, using Pascal’s triangle computational to control the magnesium alloy would affect the speed of water reaction. Adjusting the rate of hydrogen generation required for plant growth would improve the nutritional status of agricultural products. Furthermore, the combination of powder-type additive manufacturing techniques will bring about tremendous changes in the design of customized products with special complex structures. It is suitable for agricultural science and technology, healthy living and health care as well as other industries, bringing a whole new mind to plant cultivation.