R&D 100 winner of the day: Delrin Rewewable Attributed (RA)

As part of its 2030 Sustainability Goals, DuPont launched a new portfolio of sustainable acetal homopolymer grades, with the brand name of Delrin Renewable Attributed (RA), from E.I. DuPont de Nemours (Mobility & Materials). Delrin Renewable Attributed base polymer is produced from 100% bio-feedstock from second generation waste sources (not in competition with food or feed chain) according ISCC Plus mass balance certification, and produced with 100% certified renewable electricity from wind and steam generated from municipal waste incineration.

This new offer combines the excellent mechanical properties of the Delrin portfolio, which are maintained with a world-class environmental impact profile (through a significant improvement in Global Warming Potential and reduction of non-renewable resources usage during manufacturing) and one of the lowest carbon footprints among engineering resins.

Customers can take advantage of this unique combination to reduce the CO2 emission associated with their products, by designing parts that are lightweight, less resource intensive, reliable for long term and circular.

The first commercial grade within the Renewable Attributed portfolio is Delrin RA511CPE, used for the manufacturing of laptop scissors mechanism.