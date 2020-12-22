R&D 100 winner of the day: EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System

PerkinElmer’s EGA 4000 Evolved Gas Analysis System, is the result of over 75 years of R&D experience in building best-in-class analytical instrumentation. The EGA 4000 is the first truly integrated TG-IR Evolved Gas Analysis system with a Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA) balance inside a high-performance research grade Infrared Spectroscope (FT-IR). This method can be used for investigation of gas species present during decomposition, thermal decomposition mechanisms and also detection of residual volatile components. Applications include analysis of residual solvents in pharmaceuticals, along with polymer and plastics decomposition. Industries working with these materials often require deformulation of samples to identify components and understand processing differences for competitive product investigations, product-failure studies and quality assurance. The innovative and unique design offers a single user interface for complete system control and simplified operation to perform evolved gas analysis.