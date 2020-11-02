R&D 100 winner of the day: ElectroCorrosion Toolkit

Argonne National Laboratory’s ElectroCorrosion Toolkit is the only testing protocol that predicts the corrosion behavior of materials under actual in-service conditions, thereby enabling manufacturers to accurately evaluate and qualify their materials and coatings. The Toolkit has a wide range of commercial, industrial, medical, defense, civil, nuclear and other applications. It includes the use of techniques that are consistent with the mechanistic understanding of the corrosion process and provides corrosion rates that can be related to the material, the chemical surroundings and the phase composition at the corroding surface for modeling purposes. It’s sensitive to the effects of physiological or environmental variables to which the material is subjected. In buried nuclear waste scenarios, the toolkit relates the electrochemical corrosion behavior to the release rates of radionuclides from nuclear waste forms.