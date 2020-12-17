R&D 100 winner of the day: ENGAGE 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs)

Wouldn’t it be nice to have resins that can be tough, resilient and flexible all at the same time? That’s exactly the type of characteristics that ENGAGE Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs), from Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, bring to the table. ENGAGE POEs serve as a bridge between rubber and plastic chemistries to inspire new design possibilities. One of the first polymers to use INSITE technology from Dow, the POEs provide excellent impact resistance alone or in compounds, easy colorability, flexibility and toughness and recyclability. They are suitable for all kinds of applications, including automotive interior and exterior applications, wire and cable coatings, footwear foams, packaging and flexible and transparent tubing. ENGAGE 11000 POEs have superior impact efficiency and enable automotive part lightweighting and metal replacement that contribute to improved safety, reduced CO2 emissions of conventional cars and increased range for electric vehicles.