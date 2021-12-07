R&D 100 winner of the day: Forager

Brightseed’s Forager is an AI-based scientific platform that maps the chemical complexity of plants to the biological complexity in humans. Through this map, Forager identifies bioactive compounds that solve unmet human health needs, linking distinct compounds from specific plants to fundamental biological processes that drive our health. Nature has evolved a wealth of natural compounds that promote health and wellness, as more than two thirds of all FDA-approved small molecule drugs are derived from natural compounds. Forager was developed to illuminate the rest.

Early in 2021, Forager discovered a class of extremely powerful bioactives in about 80 common plant sources that out-performed known pharmaceuticals to combat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease – a chronic condition that has no approved treatments and impacts millions of adults globally. Forager combines chemistry, biology and AI to discover natural plant compounds that address human health. It has produced a pipeline of bioactive compounds for more than 10 areas of human health, including metabolism, digestion, cognition and immunity, offering the next generation of active ingredients that naturally address human health.