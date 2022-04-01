R&D 100 winner of the day: GRSR

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) has invented a toxin-free, anti-biofouling silicone for its biosafety and long-lasting germ-repellent efficacy with a permanent PEGylated repelling surface to impede bacterial growth. In contrast to conventional leachable germ-killing biocides, this novel material neither causes antimicrobial resistance nor disturbs microbiome balance by killing beneficial microorganisms.

Sustained, toxin-free, anti-biofouling silicone is now made available with NAMI invented germ-repellent modifiers comprising PEG-siloxane copolymers. In contrast to conventional toxic biocides which minimize bacterial growth through killing, GRSR inhibits the initial adhesion and subsequent biofilm formation, an essential step for bacterial propagation. This non-killing, yet repelling mechanism is the preferred way for offering antimicrobial feature to baby products, which are always in contact with the oral microbiome and its balance should be preserved for health. In addition, there would be no threat on antimicrobial resistance and superbug formation. NAMI’s invention of this microbiome-friendly, anti-biofouling silicone and its application on baby products assure safety and hygiene for millions of babies, promoting healthy living from infanthood. It will also be applied to other consumer products and thus benefit the society at large.