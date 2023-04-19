R&D 100 winner of the day: Health Analysis and Research for Public Events Tool (HARPE)

HARPE, from Argonne National Laboratory, examines physical security, cybersecurity, and public health so leaders can focus on the most impactful areas related to safety and security. It evaluates the evolving threats posed by a pandemic while maintaining a strong focus on traditional physical security and cybersecurity at venues and events. HARPE is an online assessment tool that poses questions related to facility characteristics, health protocols, incident response, venue operations, technological infrastructure, and staff training. Then, based on the answers to those questions, a risk score is developed and options for consideration are presented. Stakeholders respond to the questions to gain an understanding of the safety and security posture of their facility or venue in today’s shifting landscape for public events and operations. HARPE provides an individual assessment with which to analyze a facility’s capabilities related to risks, vulnerabilities, and the effectiveness of preparedness, response, and recovery, as well as mitigation efforts of these entities. In densely populated areas that house multiple venues, HARPE would also be a suitable way to uncover any inter-venue dependencies or optimize emergency response.