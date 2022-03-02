R&D 100 winner of the day: Layered-Rocksalt Intergrowth Electrode Materials for Next-Generation Li-ion Batteries

The $30 billion-plus global Li-ion battery market is expected to double in the next five years. Improved cathode materials will enable Li-ion batteries to operate reliably at high capacity and high voltage over repeated cycles without sacrificing performance, safety or cost. However, existing options are hindered by material and performance degradation at high voltage, limiting their usefulness in many key applications.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s unique Layered-Rocksalt Intergrown Battery Electrode Material combines the advantages of Li-rich metal oxides of a cation-ordered layered structure with a cation-disordered rocksalt structure to offer a cathode material that ensures high capacity, fast charging time and energy transfer and superior cycling and thermal stability. Unlike its competitors, it can be synthesized under ambient atmosphere, easing processing and reducing production costs. Its thermal stability and minimal gas release help to address previous explosion and fire issues associated with Li-ion batteries. In addition, LBNL’s layered-rocksalt intergrown structure offers a new concept of cathode design, unlocking research potential on the solid phase boundary between the regions of layered and rocksalt structures for battery researchers.