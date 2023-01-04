R&D 100 winner of the day: LightSlingers: Antennas that generate radio waves from faster-than-light currents

Every antenna since the discovery of radio has used, in one form or another, the current density of free electrons as their radiative mechanism. For years, this approach was sufficient, though not without drawbacks. As connectivity came to define modern life, frequency bands became overloaded, and as devices grew in complexity, manufacture of their fragile parts moved overseas. Only a new paradigm in antenna technology can keep pace with the endless proliferation of wireless devices. Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed LightSlingers, a leap forward in antenna design that promises to simultaneously declutter and secure the airwaves. LightSlingers uses the “other” radiative mechanism — the polarization current — creating, in effect, an entirely new class of antenna with myriad benefits. LightSlingers offer better coverage, efficiency, bandwidth, and security than traditional antennas or phased arrays, all in a sturdier package with far fewer components. Further, they have no geometry requirements — a LightSlinger antenna can be any shape and molded into any device. On 5G local neighborhood networks or the battlefield, LightSlingers are ready to make waves.